India needs $2.2 trillion for clean energy transition: Power secretary Business Mar 19, 2026

India's power secretary, Pankaj Agrawal, says the country needs a huge $2.2 trillion boost in its power sector over the next 20 years to keep up with growing demand and shift toward cleaner energy.

He shared this at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, highlighting just how big this transition will be.