India needs $2.2 trillion for clean energy transition: Power secretary
India's power secretary, Pankaj Agrawal, says the country needs a huge $2.2 trillion boost in its power sector over the next 20 years to keep up with growing demand and shift toward cleaner energy.
He shared this at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, highlighting just how big this transition will be.
India's power capacity has exceeded 500 gigawatts
India's power capacity has already exceeded 500 gigawatts, with more than half coming from non-fossil sources: renewables alone are over 250 gigawatts now.
But even with these gains, the grid is feeling the pressure as demand peaks and new energy sources come online fast.
Plans to ensure smooth transition
To keep things running smoothly, India is planning ahead by expanding transmission networks and investing in advanced tech for stability.
There's also a push to make more equipment domestically and bring in private investment through new reforms like the Electricity Amendment Bill.
The goal? Reliable power for everyone as India grows greener.