India needs 2,000GW of new power capacity in near future
What's the story
India will need to add nearly 2,000 gigawatts (GW) of new power generation capacity in the next two decades to meet the rising energy demand and reduce dependence on imported fuels, said Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy. He made this statement at the inaugural Adani Green Electrification Dialogue in London.
Energy strategy
Structural leap in energy capacity needed
Adani stressed that India needs to focus on electrification to ensure energy security. He said, "We are talking about a structural leap, adding nearly 2,000 gigawatts of new capacity over the next two decades." The challenge is not just about meeting electricity demand but also making sure that energy remains affordable and clean amid geopolitical uncertainties.
Energy demand
Energy consumption comparison with China
In 2024, India consumed some 10,000 terawatt-hours of energy across all fuels. This is a fraction of China's consumption at 32,810 terawatt-hours. Adani highlighted this difference to emphasize India's future energy requirements as incomes and electricity consumption rise. He said "the path forward is clear," stressing the need for an energy backbone anchored in domestic resources.
Energy mix
Balanced approach to energy transition
Adani advocated for a balanced approach to the energy transition, calling on India to leverage renewables, hydro, efficient thermal, and nuclear power. He said, "without firm, scalable baseload power, the math simply does not work." He credited government reforms over the past decade for improving the investment climate through infrastructure expansion, renewable energy development, and regulatory changes.
Corporate responsibility
Adani Group's renewable, nuclear power plans
Adani said his group operates across the electricity value chain and aims for 50GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The conglomerate also plans to build a 10GW nuclear portfolio by 2035. He added that "our Chairman, Gautam Adani, has committed over $100 billion toward energy transition - one of the largest private-sector commitments in the world."
Collaboration
Need for collaboration in energy transition
Adani stressed that India's energy transition would require collaboration between governments, industry, and financiers. He said, "The energy challenge and opportunity in front of India is far greater than any one business group can meet alone." It will take collective action across India and the developing world, continued policy innovation, and billions of dollars in financing to ensure energy security, affordability, and sustainability.