India needs to double its AI budget: 63SATS Cybertech CEO
Business
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Neehar Pathare, CEO of 63SATS Cybertech, called for India to double its AI budget so the country can keep up globally.
He also pointed out how having clear funding and proper rules is essential as tech keeps moving fast.
Pathare lauded the government for releasing an interim AI policy
Pathare gave a shoutout to the government for dropping an interim AI policy right before the summit, saying it helps guide the industry and avoids messy, scattered efforts.
He praised the interim policy as providing immediate guidance, preventing divergent development, and called the guardrails a positive, necessary step.