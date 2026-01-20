India needs to upskill fast to keep up with AI, says Andrew Ng
Andrew Ng, AI pioneer and Coursera co-founder, has a heads-up for India: without quick upskilling, the country's massive $280 billion IT sector could see major job losses as AI takes over more tasks.
Speaking at Davos on January 19, 2026, he warned that "job disruption and job displacement could be significant" if action isn't taken soon.
Why this matters right now
AI is already automating coding and shaking up roles in HR, marketing, and IT.
He recommends learning through free online courses and building practical skills—because staying ahead of the curve is key.
Big picture: Opportunity (and urgency)
AI could boost India's GDP by $600 billion — source not specified.
With China making big moves in AI, there's a real chance for young people to shape this future—if they're ready to learn new skills quickly.