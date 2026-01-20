India needs to upskill fast to keep up with AI, says Andrew Ng Business Jan 20, 2026

Andrew Ng, AI pioneer and Coursera co-founder, has a heads-up for India: without quick upskilling, the country's massive $280 billion IT sector could see major job losses as AI takes over more tasks.

Speaking at Davos on January 19, 2026, he warned that "job disruption and job displacement could be significant" if action isn't taken soon.