India New Zealand FTA gives Indian exports 100% duty-free access
India and New Zealand's new Free Trade Agreement kicks in next month.
Indian exports like textiles, leather, food products, and medicines will now get 100% duty-free access in New Zealand: no more tariffs of up to 10% on things like ceramics or auto parts.
It's a big shift that makes selling stuff between the two countries way easier.
New 5,000 visas for Indian professionals
The deal also opens a new Temporary Employment Entry Visa for Indian professionals, with a quota of 5,000 visas, and makes it simpler for students to move between the two countries.
New Zealand will invest $20 billion in India over 15 years.
Both sides hope this partnership will double their annual trade from $2.4 billion to $5 billion within five years, so expect more jobs, more business opportunities, and a lot more collaboration ahead.