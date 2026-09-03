India New Zealand FTA likely to take effect October 2026

To protect local farmers, India kept out key items like dairy, coffee, spices, and onions from the agreement.

The FTA also opens a path for 5,000 Indian professionals (from IT experts to yoga instructors) to work in New Zealand for up to three years.

Plus, New Zealand has committed to facilitating $20 billion in investments into India over the next 15 years.

With trade at $1.3 billion in FY2024-25, up nearly 49% from the previous year, expect more business and travel between these two nations soon!