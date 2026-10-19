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Home / News / Business News / India-New Zealand trade deal kicks in October 20
India-New Zealand trade deal kicks in October 20
New Zealand has promised $20 billion worth of investments

India-New Zealand trade deal kicks in October 20

By Mudit Dube
Oct 19, 2026
01:14 pm
What's the story

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will come into effect on October 20. The trade pact seeks to boost bilateral commerce, investment, and economic ties between the two nations. Under the deal, all Indian exports will get zero-duty access in New Zealand. In return, New Zealand has promised $20 billion worth of investments in India over the next 15 years.

Visa provisions

Temporary Employment Entry Visa scheme for skilled Indian professionals

The FTA also includes a Temporary Employment Entry Visa scheme for skilled Indian professionals.

Under this provision, 5,000 visas will be issued with a stay period of up to three years.

This move is expected to further strengthen the economic ties between India and New Zealand by facilitating the movement of skilled labor between the two countries.

Trade goals

Doubling bilateral trade in next 5 years

The two countries have set an ambitious target of doubling their bilateral trade in the next five years. To achieve this, the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) will open an office in New Zealand.

The FTA also ensures that sensitive sectors are protected by not offering tariff concessions on dairy products, onions, almonds, and sugar, among others.

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Agricultural partnership

Agricultural productivity partnership to support Indian farmers

As part of the FTA, New Zealand has promised to support Indian farmers through an agricultural productivity partnership.

This is a major step toward strengthening agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was finalized in December 2025 and signed in April 2026, making India have trade agreements with all members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) group, except China.

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Trade figures

India's bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand

India's bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand was $1.3 billion in FY 2024-25, a 49% year-on-year increase.

Under the FTA, India will liberalize tariffs on 70% of its tariff lines for imports from New Zealand, covering 95% of bilateral trade.

However, certain products like apples will be subject to quotas and import duties above a certain price range, while kiwi fruit priced above $1.8 per kg will qualify for zero-duty access.

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