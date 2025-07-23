India now ranks 3rd globally for mobile phone exports

India's phone exports have skyrocketed nearly 12,000% since 2017-18

Back in 2017-18, India exported just $0.2 billion worth of phones; now it's over $24 billion—a wild increase of nearly 12,000%.

Since 2018-19, India has been exporting more than it imports in phones. Plus, about a quarter of a phone's value is now made locally.

With stronger ties to global supply chains and more foreign investment rolling in, India looks set to keep climbing as a major electronics player.