India Oman CEPA begins June 1 with duty free access

Textiles, leather, pharma and professionals benefit

The agreement is expected to ramp up exports in sectors like textiles (think Tirupur, Surat, Ludhiana), leather goods from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, gems and jewelry, and marine products.

Farmers get a win too: Oman now recognizes Indian organic certification.

Plus, Indian pharma companies will see faster approvals in Oman.

The deal also opens doors for professionals in IT, healthcare, and education to work in Oman more freely.