India Oman CEPA begins June 1 with duty free access
India and Oman kicked off a big trade upgrade with the CEPA deal on June 1, 2026.
Now, Oman grants 100% duty-free market access to 98% of tariff lines covering 99.38% of exports, which is a huge jump from before.
This move aims to help Indian businesses, farmers, and artisans reach global markets more easily.
Textiles, leather, pharma and professionals benefit
The agreement is expected to ramp up exports in sectors like textiles (think Tirupur, Surat, Ludhiana), leather goods from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, gems and jewelry, and marine products.
Farmers get a win too: Oman now recognizes Indian organic certification.
Plus, Indian pharma companies will see faster approvals in Oman.
The deal also opens doors for professionals in IT, healthcare, and education to work in Oman more freely.
Nearly 7L Indians, $2B remittances annually
With nearly 7 lakh Indians living in Oman and $2 billion sent home each year as remittances, this agreement brings the countries even closer together, boosting trade as well as personal connections.