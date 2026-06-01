India Oman CEPA seeks 50% export boost in 3 years
India and Oman just launched their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aiming to ramp up India's goods exports to Oman by 50% over the next three years.
The deal is all about giving a lift to sectors like textiles, gems and jewelry, pharmaceuticals, and engineering, so more jobs and opportunities could be on the horizon.
Oman offers India duty free access
Oman is offering duty-free access to almost all Indian exports, which means fewer barriers for Indian goods.
Sensitive items like dairy and tea are protected, so local industries stay safe.
Plus, Indian companies can now invest fully in Oman's service sectors (think technology or health care) with easier movement for professionals.
With trade already topping $10 billion between the two countries, this agreement sets the stage for even closer economic ties in the Gulf region.