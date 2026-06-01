India Oman CEPA takes effect to bolster energy and trade
India's new partnership deal with Oman, called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA, kicks in on June 1, 2026.
This agreement is a big win for India: it keeps crucial ports open because Oman is outside the Strait of Hormuz, which matters a lot right now with tensions like the U.S.-Iran conflict messing up trade routes.
Experts at GTRI say it's a smart move for India's long-term energy and economic security.
CEPA gives India 0-duty export access
India's imports from Oman rose about 246.4% year-on-year (April 2025 to April 2026), mostly because of crude oil and urea.
With CEPA, India gets zero-duty access on nearly all exports (think petroleum products and machinery) while also lowering tariffs on most imports from Oman, including energy and fertilizers.
As GTRI's Ajay Srivastava puts it, "The CEPA therefore strengthens a relationship that is as much about securing reliable supplies of energy and industrial inputs as it is about expanding bilateral trade," he said.