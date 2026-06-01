India Oman CEPA takes effect to bolster energy and trade

CEPA gives India 0-duty export access

India's imports from Oman rose about 246.4% year-on-year (April 2025 to April 2026), mostly because of crude oil and urea.

With CEPA, India gets zero-duty access on nearly all exports (think petroleum products and machinery) while also lowering tariffs on most imports from Oman, including energy and fertilizers.

As GTRI's Ajay Srivastava puts it, "The CEPA therefore strengthens a relationship that is as much about securing reliable supplies of energy and industrial inputs as it is about expanding bilateral trade," he said.