India-Oman FTA begins June 1, 2026 with exclusions
Business
India and Oman signed a free trade agreement (FTA) on December 18, 2025, to make trading easier and boost their economies.
Starting June 1, 2026, the deal opens up most goods for smoother exchange but keeps certain Indian products, like dairy, cereals, jewelry, and transport equipment, protected with an exclusion list.
Oman grants India duty free access
The FTA cuts tariffs on nearly 78% of Indian goods and covers almost 95% of imports from Oman.
In return, India gets duty-free access for over 98% of Oman's tariff lines—covering nearly all Indian exports by value.
Sectors like textiles, processed foods, gems, and machinery are expected to benefit most.
Plus, the agreement helps professionals move more easily under Oman's Omanisation program.