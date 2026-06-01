India-Oman FTA begins June 1, 2026 with exclusions

Oman grants India duty free access

The FTA cuts tariffs on nearly 78% of Indian goods and covers almost 95% of imports from Oman.

In return, India gets duty-free access for over 98% of Oman's tariff lines—covering nearly all Indian exports by value.

Sectors like textiles, processed foods, gems, and machinery are expected to benefit most.

Plus, the agreement helps professionals move more easily under Oman's Omanisation program.