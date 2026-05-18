India-Oman FTA to take effect from June 1, 2026

Bilateral trade hit $10.61B in 2024-25

Signed last December, this FTA gives nearly all Indian exports duty-free access in Oman, while India will lower duties on most Omani imports.

The countries' trade hit $10.61 billion in 2024-25, up nearly 19%, and this agreement is set to boost that even further.

It also fits into India's bigger plan: after record exports of $863 billion in FY26, the goal is a massive $2 trillion within five years.