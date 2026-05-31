India, Oman launch CEPA June 1 expanding trade and jobs

Oman removes 5% duty on $3.64bn

With CEPA, Oman's 5% import duty on $3.64 billion worth of Indian goods disappears overnight.

Nearly all Indian exports to Oman will be duty-free right away.

Plus, the agreement makes it easier for skilled Indians to land jobs in Oman by raising transfer limits for professionals.

At the same time, India has protected its sensitive industries by keeping over 2,700 tariff lines out of the deal.