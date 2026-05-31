India, Oman launch CEPA June 1 expanding trade and jobs
Business
India and Oman are launching a major trade agreement called CEPA on June 1, 2026.
This means Indian exports, think textiles, agriculture, and industrial goods, get full duty-free access to most of Oman's market.
The deal also opens doors for Indian professionals looking to work in Oman.
Oman removes 5% duty on $3.64bn
With CEPA, Oman's 5% import duty on $3.64 billion worth of Indian goods disappears overnight.
Nearly all Indian exports to Oman will be duty-free right away.
Plus, the agreement makes it easier for skilled Indians to land jobs in Oman by raising transfer limits for professionals.
At the same time, India has protected its sensitive industries by keeping over 2,700 tariff lines out of the deal.