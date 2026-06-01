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India-Oman trade deal comes into effect today
The agreement was signed on December 18, 2025

India-Oman trade deal comes into effect today

By Mudit Dube
Jun 01, 2026
11:39 am
What's the story

India's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman will come into effect today at 2pm IST. The agreement was signed by India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef on December 18, 2025. The CEPA is expected to boost India's exports to Oman by nearly 50% in the next three years.

Sectoral impact

The CEPA will benefit India's labor-intensive sectors

The CEPA is expected to benefit India's labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewelry, engineering products, plastics, furniture, agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and automobiles. The bilateral trade between India and Oman currently stands at over $10 billion with a lot of potential for growth under the CEPA framework.

Tariff concessions

Oman has offered zero-duty access on 98% of tariff lines

Oman has offered zero-duty access on 98.08% of its tariff lines, covering 99.38% of India's exports to Oman. All major labor-intensive sectors have been given full tariff elimination under the CEPA. India is also offering tariff liberalization on 77.79% of its total tariff lines, which covers 94.81% of India's imports from Oman by value.

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Employment prospects

Significant job opportunities for Indian service providers

The CEPA is expected to create significant job opportunities for Indian service providers in sectors such as computer related services, business and professional services, audio-visual services, research and development, as well as education and health Services. Oman has also offered commitments such as increasing the quota for Intra-Corporate Transferees from 20% to 50%, extending the duration of stay for Contractual Service Suppliers from 90 days to two years with a possible extension of another two years.

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Investment opportunities

First bilateral agreement by Oman with any country since 2006

The CEPA also allows 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by Indian companies in key service sectors in Oman through commercial presence. Both sides have agreed to hold future talks on social security coordination once Oman's contributory social security system is implemented to facilitate labor mobility and worker protection. This is the first bilateral agreement that Oman has signed with any country since the United States of America in 2006.

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