India-Oman trade pact takes effect tomorrow, granting duty-free export access

India and Oman are set to implement their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) from June 1. The bilateral trade deal will give Indian exports 100% duty-free access to Oman, with major sectors like textiles and agriculture likely to benefit immediately. The agreement also provides zero-duty access for Indian industrial goods into Oman while protecting sensitive domestic industries in India.

Trade milestones Fifth FTA under Modi government The CEPA marks the fifth free trade agreement (FTA) under the Modi government since 2014. It follows pacts with Mauritius (April 2021), UAE (May 2022), Australia (December 2022), and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in October 2025. India has also signed deals with the UK (July 2025) and New Zealand (April 2026). The CEPA will be formally announced by both countries on Monday.

Trade benefits Bilateral trade between India and Oman Bilateral trade between India and Oman stood at $11.18 billion in 2025-26, up from $10.61 billion in the previous fiscal. Indian exports to Oman were worth $4.02 billion while imports from the country were valued at $7.16 billion during this period. The deal will provide immediate zero-duty access to key Indian industrial sectors such as iron and steel, electrical and industrial machinery, marine products, and copper goods, among others.

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Sector protection India has excluded 2,789 tariff lines To protect local industries and farmers, India has put 2,789 tariff lines on its exclusion list. The excluded categories include transport equipment, major chemicals, cereals, and fruits and vegetables, among others. High-value manufacturing chains such as rubber, leather, textiles, footwear, petroleum oils, and mineral-based products are also protected under this agreement. Strategic segments like dairy products, meat, oilseeds, vegetable oils, sugar, and food-processing residues are completely kept out of the liberalization purview.

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Service sector CEPA opens up new opportunities for Indian service professionals The CEPA opens up new opportunities for Indian service professionals. Oman has made strong commitments on the temporary entry and stay of these professionals. The Intra-Corporate Transferees (ICT) cap has been increased from 20% to 50%, allowing more managerial and specialist staff from India to be sent by their companies. For first time in any FTA, Oman has also locked in specific commitments for professional service providers benefiting Indian talent in IT, accounting, engineering, medical education, construction, and consulting fields.