India on track to exceed ₹80,000cr divestment target this fiscal

India is on track to smash its divestment goal of ₹80,000 crore ($8.4 billion) for this fiscal year, thanks to stake sales and asset deals.

The big LIC share sale brought in ₹31,550 crore ($3.3 billion), and the government also cashed in on Coal India and Indian Railway Finance Corp shares.

Plus, a long-awaited $2.5 billion IDBI Bank sale is expected this fiscal year.