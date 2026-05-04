India outpaces China for global capital on stronger GDP growth

Indian equities rally while manufacturing lags

Indian stocks are riding high on better corporate earnings and steady interest in big companies, with sectors like energy, infrastructure, telecom, pharma, finance, and data centers leading the way.

Manufacturing is still lagging due to cost pressures and supply chain hiccups.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei soared 11.6%, gold and silver dipped up to 4%, Brent crude climbed 8%, and steady US interest rates.