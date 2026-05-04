India outpaces China for global capital on stronger GDP growth
Business
India has outperformed China in attracting strong global capital flows, thanks to stronger GDP growth and a nearly 6% jump in the Nifty index last month (beating Shanghai's 5.6%).
Calmer geopolitical vibes, like the US Israel, and Iran reaching a ceasefire agreement on April 8, later extended indefinitely, helped boost investor confidence.
Indian equities rally while manufacturing lags
Indian stocks are riding high on better corporate earnings and steady interest in big companies, with sectors like energy, infrastructure, telecom, pharma, finance, and data centers leading the way.
Manufacturing is still lagging due to cost pressures and supply chain hiccups.
Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei soared 11.6%, gold and silver dipped up to 4%, Brent crude climbed 8%, and steady US interest rates.