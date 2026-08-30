Strait of Hormuz crisis: India paid $22B extra for fuels

The CREA study highlighted the "largest sustained oil price shock" since the 1990 Gulf War, caused by US-Iran conflict.

It found that during first six months of this conflict, Asian LNG prices were 75% above pre-war expectations, European LNG prices were 60% higher, diesel up by 59%, and crude oil was up by 35%.

The report compared actual fossil fuel prices over six months with monthly expected prices in the 12 days before US and Israel's first strikes on Iran.