India permits 10% Chinese holdings without approval starting May 1

India allows 100% FDI in insurance

The new rules set a clear 10% cap on "significant beneficial ownership" under PMLA. Some organizations, like the Asian Development Bank, are exempt from these limits.

Plus, there's now a green light for 100% foreign investment in insurance companies and intermediaries (with a few conditions), but either the chairman or the MD and CEO must be resident Indian citizens.

These changes are meant to make investing in India smoother and more appealing to global investors while keeping local interests protected.