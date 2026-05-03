India permits 10% Chinese holdings without approval starting May 1
India just updated its foreign investment rules to attract more money from abroad, especially as the rupee struggles.
Now, starting May 1, 2026, companies with up to 10% Chinese holding can invest in India without waiting for government approval, a big shift from earlier restrictions.
India allows 100% FDI in insurance
The new rules set a clear 10% cap on "significant beneficial ownership" under PMLA. Some organizations, like the Asian Development Bank, are exempt from these limits.
Plus, there's now a green light for 100% foreign investment in insurance companies and intermediaries (with a few conditions), but either the chairman or the MD and CEO must be resident Indian citizens.
These changes are meant to make investing in India smoother and more appealing to global investors while keeping local interests protected.