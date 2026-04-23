India pilots e-Rupee to curb corruption in $80B subsidies

India pilot programmable to prevent misuse

This pilot is a team effort with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), World Bank, the Maharashtra government, and banks like Punjab National Bank.

In Sonawane's home district, nearly 1,400 farmers have applied to receive irrigation subsidies straight through e-rupee—no up-front cash needed.

Gujarat's version targets food subsidies for 15,000 people.

The cool part? The e-rupee can be programmed so funds can't be misused.

But some experts worry that if there are too many rules or restrictions, people might not want to use it as much as hoped.