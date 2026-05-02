India plans dematerialized GMS gold units to mobilize household hoards

Costs and infrastructure curb GMS uptake

The GMS lets you deposit your gold with banks and earn some interest: think of it as putting your jewelry to work.

But with loss of making charges when jewelry is melted and not-so-great infrastructure, many prefer classic gold loans instead.

Experts suggest that better refining standards and more trust in digital gold could help the revamped scheme finally catch on, and maybe even spark new financial products tied to gold in India.