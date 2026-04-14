India poised to become 2nd largest solar market by 2026

India's policies boost rooftop solar

Major government schemes like PM Surya Ghar, PM KUSUM 2.0, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission are driving this growth.

The next big wave? distributed renewable energy (think rooftop panels) and commercial and industrial solar projects, thanks to new policies making clean energy more accessible.

Plus, India's boosting local manufacturing with incentives and aiming for self-reliance in solar modules, solar cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon and quartz, so expect even more progress by 2026.