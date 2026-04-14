India poised to become 2nd largest solar market by 2026
India is on track to become the world's second-biggest solar market by 2026, according to the National Solar Energy Federation of India.
The country just hit 150 GW of solar power, adding a record 50 GW in only 14 months, as part of its big push for 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.
India's policies boost rooftop solar
Major government schemes like PM Surya Ghar, PM KUSUM 2.0, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission are driving this growth.
The next big wave? distributed renewable energy (think rooftop panels) and commercial and industrial solar projects, thanks to new policies making clean energy more accessible.
Plus, India's boosting local manufacturing with incentives and aiming for self-reliance in solar modules, solar cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon and quartz, so expect even more progress by 2026.