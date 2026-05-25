India Post and Flipkart partner to speed remote e-commerce deliveries
Business
India Post and Flipkart have just signed a deal to make e-commerce deliveries faster and more reliable, especially in places that usually get left out: think small towns, villages, and remote areas.
With India Post's massive network of over 160,000 post offices, your online orders from Flipkart could soon show up almost anywhere.
OTP and real-time tracking for parcels
This partnership isn't just about speed: it's also about making deliveries safer and easier.
Both prepaid and cash on delivery parcels will now come with OTP-based delivery authentication and real-time tracking, so you can keep an eye on your package every step of the way.
The move is set to give a big boost to e-commerce in India by connecting even the most hard-to-reach spots.