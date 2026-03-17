India Post launches new Speed Post variants to rival private couriers
India Post is rolling out three fresh delivery options (24 Speed Post, 48 Speed Post, and 24 Speed Post Parcel), which were launched in Bengaluru (date not specified in source).
These services will connect Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad with faster shipping times to take on private courier giants.
Pricing depends on whichever is higher: volumetric or actual weight
With 24 Speed Post, your documents can reach the next day; the 48 version gets them there in two days.
Need to send a parcel? The new service covers packages up to 5kg by air or speedy surface routes.
Pricing depends on whichever is higher: volumetric or actual weight.
India Post adds these features to new services
These new options come loaded with features like OTP-secure delivery, SMS tracking from start to finish, free bulk pickups for businesses, Book Now Pay Later flexibility, full refunds if delayed, even API integration, and centralized billing for corporate clients.
India Post is clearly stepping up its game against private couriers like Blue Dart and DTDC.