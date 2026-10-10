India Post to expand drone delivery across 110 Himachal routes
What's the story
In a major leap toward modernization, India Post has announced the expansion of its drone-based mail and parcel delivery service. The initiative will be rolled out on 110 routes across Himachal Pradesh, covering remote and difficult-to-access hilly villages. The announcement was made by Sanjay Singh, Chief Postmaster General of the Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle, on World Post Day.
Service expansion
Drone delivery service currently operational on 36 routes
Singh said the "drone delivery" service was introduced to save time and improve reliability in delivering mail and parcels.
The service is currently operational on 36 routes, with positive results.
It was first launched on August 13 this year, when the National Flag (Tiranga) was delivered from Mandi Head Post Office to Rehardhar Branch Post Office via drone.
Tech integration
National Postal Week and theme for this year
The announcement comes as the National Postal Week is being observed by the Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle from October 9 to October 15.
This year's theme focuses on the growing use of technology and innovation in postal services, making them more accessible and convenient for citizens.
Singh emphasized that this initiative is part of India Post's effort to integrate more technology into its operations during National Postal Week.