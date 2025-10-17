India Post to introduce next-day delivery service from January 2026
India Post will soon offer guaranteed mail and parcel delivery services with 24-hour and 48-hour timelines. The new service will be launched in January, according to the Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The move aims to modernize India Post's operations, improve customer trust, and compete more effectively with private courier services, ensuring faster and more reliable delivery across the country.
Guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels
Speaking about the initiative, Scindia said, "We are going to launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels." He further explained that a "24-hour Speed Post service" would ensure a timely delivery of mails within a day. The "48-hour Speed Post" facility will ensure deliveries within two days.
Parcel service
Next-day parcel delivery
Along with the mail services, India Post will also offer next-day parcel delivery. At present, such deliveries take around three to five days. Scindia said these new services are part of a larger plan to turn India Post from a "cost center" into a "profit center" by 2029. The move is expected to significantly improve the efficiency and speed of postal services in India.