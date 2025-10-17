India Post to introduce next-day delivery service from January 2026

Speaking about the initiative, Scindia said, "We are going to launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels." He further explained that a "24-hour Speed Post service" would ensure a timely delivery of mails within a day. The "48-hour Speed Post" facility will ensure deliveries within two days.

Parcel service

Next-day parcel delivery

Along with the mail services, India Post will also offer next-day parcel delivery. At present, such deliveries take around three to five days. Scindia said these new services are part of a larger plan to turn India Post from a "cost center" into a "profit center" by 2029. The move is expected to significantly improve the efficiency and speed of postal services in India.