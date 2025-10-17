India Post to offer next-day delivery by January 2026
Big news for anyone who's ever waited days for a package—India Post will roll out next-day delivery by January 2026.
That's a huge upgrade from the current three-to-five-day wait. For metro cities and state capitals, they're also promising guaranteed 48-hour delivery.
The goal? Make sending and receiving stuff across India way faster and more reliable.
International services back on track
India Post has also restarted all postal services to the US after a two-month break, so international parcels are back on track.
Looking ahead, by March 2026, they'll handle last-mile delivery for e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart.
With nearly 1.65 lakh post offices—most villages are within 5km of one—India Post is making sure digital services, savings, and government schemes reach just about everyone.