India Post to offer next-day delivery by January 2026

International services back on track

India Post has also restarted all postal services to the US after a two-month break, so international parcels are back on track.

Looking ahead, by March 2026, they'll handle last-mile delivery for e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart.

With nearly 1.65 lakh post offices—most villages are within 5km of one—India Post is making sure digital services, savings, and government schemes reach just about everyone.