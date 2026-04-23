India posts $4.62bn net FDI in February following US deal
Business
India just had its best month for foreign investment in nearly four years; net FDI hit $4.62 billion in February 2026, thanks mostly to a new trade deal with the US that lowered tariffs.
Over the first 11 months of 2025-26, total net FDI reached $6.27 billion, way up from $1.46 billion in the same period of 2024-25.
Gross FDI $8.98bn, March $13.6bn outflow
February also saw gross FDI inflows of $8.98 billion, while money pulled out by foreign investors dropped to a low not seen since 2020.
Indian companies kept investing abroad too, mainly in Singapore, the U.A.E., and the UK.
The rupee got a brief boost from foreign portfolio investments, but that didn't last long: global tensions in March led to a big $13.6 billion pullout by investors, shaking up currency and markets again.