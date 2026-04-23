India posts $4.62bn net FDI in February following US deal

Gross FDI $8.98bn, March $13.6bn outflow

February also saw gross FDI inflows of $8.98 billion, while money pulled out by foreign investors dropped to a low not seen since 2020.

Indian companies kept investing abroad too, mainly in Singapore, the U.A.E., and the UK.

The rupee got a brief boost from foreign portfolio investments, but that didn't last long: global tensions in March led to a big $13.6 billion pullout by investors, shaking up currency and markets again.