India posts nearly 2 million tons seafood exports over ₹73,890cr
Business
India just smashed its seafood export record for 2025-26, shipping out nearly two million tons worth over ₹73,890 crore ($8.46 billion).
The US and China were the biggest buyers, showing how popular Indian seafood is getting worldwide.
Frozen shrimp dominated export earnings
Frozen shrimp was the star of the show, making up two-thirds of total export earnings. The US grabbed over 250,000 tons, while China wasn't far behind.
Frozen fish and dried products also brought in solid revenue, keeping India's seafood scene buzzing.
Squid and cuttlefish exports rose
Exports of frozen squid and cuttlefish saw a boost too.
Ports like Visakhapatnam and Kochi played a key role in moving all this seafood out to the world.