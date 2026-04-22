India posts record $8.28B seafood exports amid US tariff issues
Business
India just posted its highest-ever seafood export numbers, raking in $8.28 billion in FY26.
But there's a twist: shipments to the US usually India's top buyer, actually dropped by nearly 20% in volume and 14.5% in value this year, mostly because of ongoing tariff issues.
India seafood demand rises in China
Luckily, strong demand from China (up over 20%) and steady interest from the EU and Southeast Asia helped make up for the US decline.
This shift shows how India's seafood industry is staying flexible and finding new fans around the world, even when things get tricky with its biggest customer.