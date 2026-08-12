India prepares health insurance reforms led by IRDAI chief
India is gearing up to shake up its health insurance system, hoping to make treatment more affordable and coverage easier to understand.
With medical bills rising fast, a panel chaired by the chief of IRDAI is working on reform recommendations: think standardized rates for treatments, clearer billing, and stronger checks against fake claims.
Recommendations are expected by year-end.
Standardized rates, mandatory product, claims exchange
Key ideas include setting common prices for treatments (so you know what you'll pay), a common health insurance product that all insurers will be required to offer alongside existing plans, and expanding the National Health Claims Exchange for faster claim settlements.
Right now, medical inflation in India is among Asia's highest at 12% to 14% a year, yet less than 4% of GDP goes to health spending, way below the global average.
The hope: better protection for everyone, especially as health care gets pricier.