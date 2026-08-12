India prepares health insurance reforms led by IRDAI chief

Key ideas include setting common prices for treatments (so you know what you'll pay), a common health insurance product that all insurers will be required to offer alongside existing plans, and expanding the National Health Claims Exchange for faster claim settlements.

Right now, medical inflation in India is among Asia's highest at 12% to 14% a year, yet less than 4% of GDP goes to health spending, way below the global average.

The hope: better protection for everyone, especially as health care gets pricier.