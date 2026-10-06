India prepares new ₹6,000-7,000 cr PLI scheme for telecom manufacturing
India is getting ready to launch a new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing, set to kick in after the current one ends in March 2027.
With a budget of ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 crore and a focus on making more components locally, the plan is being reviewed by the Finance Ministry.
New PLI aims roughly 9,000 jobs
This new scheme aims to create about 9,000 direct jobs and boost sales by ₹3 trillion, plus add another ₹1.5 trillion in exports.
It's all about building stronger homegrown supply chains so India isn't as dependent on imported tech.
The earlier PLI program had mixed results: while some like Tejas Networks benefited, many companies struggled with global shortages and high investment barriers.
Now, industry voices are calling for changes that make it easier for smaller businesses to join in and succeed.