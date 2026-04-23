India private sector posts nearly 5 years of expansion with April PMI 58.3
Business
India's private sector had a solid boost in April 2026, even with global challenges like the Middle East conflict and higher oil prices.
The India Composite PMI hit 58.3, up from March's 57.0, marking nearly five years of expansion above the 50 mark.
Domestic demand fuels hiring and investment
Homegrown demand powered both factories and services, helping businesses handle rising costs and supply issues.
Manufacturing was especially strong, with new orders pushing output up and companies hiring at their fastest pace in 10 months.
Even though margin pressure from higher input costs, firms kept investing in tech and capacity to stay ahead.