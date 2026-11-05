India proposes sustainable aviation fuel blending on international flights
Business
India has proposed a new rule: starting January, all international flights leaving the country must blend in at least 1% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with regular jet fuel.
The target ramps up to 5% by 2030 and 20% by 2040.
SAF works with current planes and helps cut carbon emissions (no fancy tech upgrades needed).
India proposes 90% airport fuel sourcing
Airlines will have to get most of their jet fuel (nearly 90%, to be exact) from Indian airports, so they can't just fill up elsewhere to dodge the rules.
If they don't comply, there could be penalties for both airlines and fuel suppliers.
While this move lines up with global climate goals like net-zero aviation emissions by 2050, airlines say hitting these targets will be tough unless SAF gets cheaper.