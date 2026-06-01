India public cloud spending forecast to reach $17.5B in 2026
Business
India's cloud game is leveling up fast: spending on public cloud services is expected to jump 28.1% in 2026, reaching $17.5 billion.
This big boost comes as more companies look for AI-ready infrastructure and smarter ways to stay productive and wow their customers.
India IaaS 40% growth PaaS $6.4B
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is leading the pack with a projected 40% growth, while Platform as a service (PaaS) isn't far behind, set to grow over 25% and hit $6.4 billion.
Businesses are shifting focus toward scalable platforms and AI tech to keep up with digital transformation and stay competitive.