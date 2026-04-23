India, Qatar aim to double $14bn trade by 2030
Business
India and Qatar discussed ways to boost trade and strengthen supply chains, aiming to double their current $14 billion exchange by 2030, even with all the chaos happening in West Asia right now.
Both countries' top trade ministers met virtually and stressed working together to keep supply chains strong.
India and Qatar consider CEPA
To make this happen, India and Qatar are considering a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that could open up more opportunities for both sides.
The ongoing conflicts in the region have made shipping tricky, so India is also talking with other Gulf nations about a wider free trade deal.
Right now, India and Qatar are discussing trade, investment, supply-chain resilience, and a possible CEPA.