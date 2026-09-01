India raises domestic defense production to ₹1.78L/cr amid $92.1bn spending
India is ramping up its defense game, focusing on making more at home and relying less on imports.
With defense spending hitting $92.1 billion in 2025, now fifth in the world, the country's own production reached ₹1.78 lakh crore, and private companies are playing a bigger role than ever.
Private partnerships expand indigenous defense manufacturing
Big names like Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce are teaming up to build fighter jet engines for India's next-generation aircraft, while Tata Advanced Systems signed an MoU to explore co-production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) in India.
Plus, Bharat Electronics and Safran Electronics are joining forces for smart munitions, Adani Defence & Aerospace is working with Leonardo on helicopters, and Paras Defence and Space Technologies will make counter-drone systems, all moves that boost India's tech edge and self-reliance in defense.