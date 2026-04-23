India ranks 6th globally in 2026 with 19,877 UHNWI population

Tech, capital markets fuel Indian billionaires

What's fueling this? Mostly tech growth and strong capital markets.

The number of Indian billionaires is shooting up too, up 58%, reaching 207 in 2026 and possibly hitting 313 by 2031.

Interestingly, Mumbai's share of these ultra-wealthy residents is dipping as Delhi and cities like Chennai and Hyderabad catch up.

Globally, there are now more than 700,000 people in this ultra-rich club. India's influence here keeps getting bigger.