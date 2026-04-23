India ranks 6th globally in 2026 with 19,877 UHNWI population
Business
India already ranks sixth globally in ultra-high net worth individual (UHNWI) population in 2026, according to Knight Frank.
Right now, India has 19,877 ultra-rich folks (think: $30 million or more net worth), and that number is expected to jump by 27% to 25,217 by 2031.
Tech, capital markets fuel Indian billionaires
What's fueling this? Mostly tech growth and strong capital markets.
The number of Indian billionaires is shooting up too, up 58%, reaching 207 in 2026 and possibly hitting 313 by 2031.
Interestingly, Mumbai's share of these ultra-wealthy residents is dipping as Delhi and cities like Chennai and Hyderabad catch up.
Globally, there are now more than 700,000 people in this ultra-rich club. India's influence here keeps getting bigger.