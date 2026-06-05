India reaches 23% of 2026-27 asset sale goal with ₹18,454cr

NHPC sale ₹4,279cr amid deficit surge

The NHPC stake sale alone brought in ₹4,279 crore thanks to strong investor demand.

These sales are pretty important right now since India's fiscal deficit jumped to ₹3.62 trillion in April, about 21% of the yearly target, because revenues dropped and subsidies went up with rising oil and fertilizer prices.

After these deals, the government's stake in CBI is down to 81%, and in CIL it's at 61%.