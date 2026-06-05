India reaches 23% of 2026-27 asset sale goal with ₹18,454cr
Business
India has already hit 23% of its asset-sale goal for 2026-27, collecting ₹18,454 crore out of a planned ₹80,000 crore.
Most of this came from selling stakes in big companies (Central Bank of India (CBI), Coal India Limited (CIL), and NHPC Limited) as well as land monetization through Infrastructure Investment Trusts.
NHPC sale ₹4,279cr amid deficit surge
The NHPC stake sale alone brought in ₹4,279 crore thanks to strong investor demand.
These sales are pretty important right now since India's fiscal deficit jumped to ₹3.62 trillion in April, about 21% of the yearly target, because revenues dropped and subsidies went up with rising oil and fertilizer prices.
After these deals, the government's stake in CBI is down to 81%, and in CIL it's at 61%.