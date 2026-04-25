India records fastest AI job growth among major global markets

Practical AI skills in demand

AI jobs are popping up everywhere, from manufacturing to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), as companies invest more in real-world AI projects.

If you're eyeing this field, skills like working with AI Agents, productivity tools, and Azure AI Studio are in high demand.

As Malai Lakshmanan from LinkedIn India puts it, engineers who can actually put these tools to use will stand out.

The advice? Focus on practical skills and target your job search. It's a competitive space, but there's plenty of opportunity if you're ready to dive in.