India records highest-ever annual FDI inflow of $94.5B
What's the story
India has achieved its highest-ever annual Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $94.53 billion in the fiscal year 2025-26. The cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 have also reached a whopping $843 billion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday. The data comes as a major boost for India's economic growth story, especially considering the global economic challenges.
Job creation
PLI schemes boost job creation, economic activity
Goyal also highlighted the impressive impact of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes on job creation and economic activity.
As of March 31, these schemes have led to an actual investment of ₹2.40 lakh crore, production/sales worth ₹23.8 lakh crore, and exports totaling ₹15.2 lakh crore.
The PLI initiatives have also generated more than 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs across various sectors in India, including electronics and telecom, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and specialty steel, among others.
Campaign impact
'Make in India' campaign anniversary
On September 25, the day that marks the 12th anniversary of the 'Make in India' campaign, Goyal said in a social media post about India's record FDI inflow.
He said, "The numbers tell an encouraging story. India recorded its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of $94.53 billion in FY 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached $843 billion."
Infrastructure development
Goyal highlights other key initiatives for manufacturing growth
Goyal also spoke about the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, under which greenfield industrial smart cities are being developed across India.
This initiative aims to provide infrastructure for globally competitive manufacturing.
He said, "Ease of Doing Business reforms have simplified regulations and reduced the compliance burden, while reforms in key sectors have created new opportunities for investment and manufacturing."