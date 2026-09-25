India records highest-ever annual FDI inflow of $94.5B

Goyal also highlighted the impressive impact of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes on job creation and economic activity.

As of March 31, these schemes have led to an actual investment of ₹2.40 lakh crore, production/sales worth ₹23.8 lakh crore, and exports totaling ₹15.2 lakh crore.

The PLI initiatives have also generated more than 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs across various sectors in India, including electronics and telecom, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and specialty steel, among others.