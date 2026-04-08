India records slowest national highway construction year in 2025-26

Transport agencies focus on economic corridors

To work around these hurdles, agencies are now focusing on building economic corridors and expressways instead of just adding more highways.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) still beat its own target by finishing over 5,300km in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, competition among contractors has heated up, even as fewer projects get greenlit, raising concerns that future progress could be bumpy unless approvals get smoother.