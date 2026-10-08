India rejects Musk's 'oligarchs' allegation over Starlink hurdles
What's the story
The Indian government has refuted SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's allegations that "certain oligarchs" are hindering the launch of his satellite internet company, Starlink, in India. The Ministry of Communications issued a statement saying that India's regulatory framework for satellite communication services is "fair and non-discriminatory." The clarification comes after Musk took to X to claim that Starlink was being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people.
Regulatory defense
Government clarifies on telecom licenses
"A post is being circulated in social media regarding the fairness of India's regulatory framework for satellite communication services and suggesting that it is being applied in a discriminatory manner," the government said.
In its statement, the government futher clarified that three companies providing Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services through non-geosynchronous satellite orbit-based technology have already been granted telecom licenses in India.
Security compliance
Security assessment is currently underway: Government
The government also stressed that all three licensed operators have to comply with certain security conditions before they can move to the next stage of spectrum assignment.
"Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees," it said, adding that at present, all entities are at a similar regulatory stage.
Hence, any suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is "baseless and misconceived."
Musk's remarks
Musk's post on X
Responding to a post highlighting Starlink's potential to provide high-speed internet access in underserved areas of India, Musk had said that the company was facing resistance from unnamed business interests.
"Unfortunately, we (Starlink) are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are... This is a crime against the people of India," he had posted on X.