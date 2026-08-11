India relaxes rules to boost local consultancies for government contracts
Business
India just relaxed its rules for local consultancy firms, aiming to give them a fair shot at government contracts.
Gone are the days of impossible turnover targets and huge staffing demands.
Now, more Indian companies can compete in a consultancy market that's expected to nearly double by 2031.
India: methodology 50%, experience capped 10%
The new guidelines focus on a firm's financial health and overall experience, not just past mega-projects.
Methodology now counts for up to one-half of the score, while prior project experience is capped at 10%.
Officials say these changes finally remove old barriers that kept talented Indian firms out and make it easier for them to take on global giants like Deloitte and KPMG.