Modi government reopens PLI scheme for ACs, LED lights

The Indian government has reopened the application window for its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, specifically targeting air conditioners (ACs) and LED lights. The window will remain open from September 15 to October 14. The move comes in response to a growing interest from the industry to invest more under this scheme, according to an official statement.

Scheme details Aim to boost domestic manufacturing The PLI scheme is part of the government's effort to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports. It offers incentives to companies that meet certain production targets. The decision to reopen the application window comes as a response to strong industry interest in expanding investments under this scheme. Both new applicants and existing participants looking to scale up or switch categories will be allowed, provided they meet certain conditions.

Eligibility criteria Application deadline and support limits Successful applicants in this round will be eligible for incentives for the remaining duration of the scheme. However, applications will not be accepted after the deadline. For new entrants or beneficiaries choosing a longer gestation route to move into higher investment categories, support will be limited to two years. This is aimed at ensuring fairness and avoiding discrimination while encouraging greater participation in the scheme.