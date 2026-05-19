India reports West Asia container rates $2,000 and LPG $207 Business May 19, 2026

Shipping stuff to West Asia just got way more expensive, thanks to ongoing conflict in the region.

India's shipping ministry says container rates have jumped from $203 per TEU all the way up to $2,000, and LPG shipments now cost over double what they did before the war: $207 per ton compared to $94.