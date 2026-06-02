India requires permission for imports of super pure silver forms

India's silver imports reached $12 billion

India imported $12 billion worth of silver in the last fiscal year, way up from $4.8 billion before.

April alone saw a 157% jump compared to last year, thanks to booming investment and industries like solar power and electronics.

With most silver coming from the United Arab Emirates, Britain, and China, and with uses outpacing traditional jewelry, the government has also hiked import duties from 6% to 15%.