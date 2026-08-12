India retail inflation 4.45% in July highest since late 2024
Business
Retail inflation in India climbed to 4.45% this July, the highest since late 2024, mostly because food and fuel prices are up again.
The new Consumer Price Index (CPI), updated for 2024, shows that everyday essentials are getting pricier, making it tougher for people to manage their budgets.
India food inflation 5.2% in July
Food inflation hit 5.2% last month, with onions, garlic, and ginger costing more than before (though potatoes and tomatoes actually got cheaper).
Fuel costs also pushed up prices at restaurants and hotels, while transport saw a slight uptick too.
Experts say heavy monsoon rains are hurting crops, and expensive global edible oils could keep food prices high for a while.