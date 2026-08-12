India retail inflation above RBI 4% midpoint as essentials rise

Food prices saw their biggest jump in over a year, with onions, garlic, ginger, cereals, pulses, milk products, and even spices costing more than before.

Eating out or taking a ride also got more expensive as restaurant bills and transport fares climbed too.

On the bright side, health care costs eased a bit and education expenses stayed steady—plus staples like potatoes and tomatoes didn't see big hikes this time around.