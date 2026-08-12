India retail inflation above RBI 4% midpoint as essentials rise
Business
Retail inflation in India remained above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% midpoint target for a second consecutive month in July.
This mostly comes down to everyday essentials getting pricier, especially food and services.
Food prices surge, services pricier
Food prices saw their biggest jump in over a year, with onions, garlic, ginger, cereals, pulses, milk products, and even spices costing more than before.
Eating out or taking a ride also got more expensive as restaurant bills and transport fares climbed too.
On the bright side, health care costs eased a bit and education expenses stayed steady—plus staples like potatoes and tomatoes didn't see big hikes this time around.